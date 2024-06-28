Asaduddin Owaisi Alleges His Delhi Residence Vandalised

Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday alleged that some "unknown miscreants" vandalised his Delhi residence.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday alleged that some "unknown miscreants" vandalised his Delhi residence with black ink.

The AIMIM MP shared this claim on his X handle and wrote, "Some "unknown miscreants" vandalised my house with black ink today. I have now lost count the number of times my Delhi residence has targeted."

He further claimed that upon asking about the incident, the Delhi Police expressed their helplessness on this incident.

"When I asked @DelhiPolice officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness."

Mr Owaisi further asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla on the safety of MPs and wrote, "@AmitShah this is happening under your oversight. @ombirlakota, please tell us if MPs' safety will be guaranteed or not."

Mr Owaisi, in his post, regarded this attack as "Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour" and wrote, "To the two-bit goons who keep targeting my house: this does not scare me. Stop this Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour and be men enough to face me. Do not scurry away after throwing some ink or pelting a few stones."

Earlier, on Thursday, Asaduddin Owaisi attacked the central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders did not resist the Emergency, rather they wanted the ban on the organisation to be lifted.

The RSS is the ideological parent of the BJP.

In a post on 'X', Mr Owaisi wrote, "Speaking of emergency, what was the Sangh Parivar up to? Following the great tradition of Sorryvarkar's mercy petitions, RSS was eager to please Indira Gandhi."

"RSS leaders did not resist, they just wanted the ban on RSS to be lifted," he added.

The 21-month-long period of emergency, which was imposed by the then Congress government led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, has been in the limelight again as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the emergency, which is considered one of the most controversial periods in India's political history.

The RSS was banned during the period of emergency by the then-government.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu, addressed the joint sitting of the Parliament and criticised the imposition of 'Emergency'.

"Emergency was the biggest and darkest chapter of the direct attack on the Constitution. The entire country plunged into chaos during the emergency, but the nation was victorious against such unconstitutional powers," she said.

The remarks of the President have triggered reactions from the leaders of the INDIA bloc.

