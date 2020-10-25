As RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Attacks China, Rahul Gandhi's 'Truth' Dig

Mohan Bhagwat's remarks unleashed huge opposition criticism.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat called for India to grow bigger than China in terms of "power and scope" today, at the organisation's key Vijayadashami celebrations. "We intend to be friendly with all. This is our nature," he said, adding, "mistaking our benevolence for weakness and attempts to disintegrate or weaken us by sheer brute force is unacceptable... if push comes to shove, we will not fall short of alertness, firmness and readiness."

His remarks unleashed huge opposition criticism. "Deep inside, Mr Bhagwat knows the truth. He is just scared to face it. The truth is China has taken our land and GOI & RSS have allowed it," Congress's Rahul Gandhi tweeted, slamming the RSS which is the ideological mentor of the BJP.

The truth is China has taken our land and GOI & RSS have allowed it. pic.twitter.com/20GRNDfEvD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 25, 2020

"China's role in the breakout of this pandemic may be disputable but its misuse of their riches by unleashing terror on the borders of Bharat and boisterous efforts to invade our territories are well-known to the whole world," Mr Bhagwat had said at the function this morning.

"Even in the past, the world has time and again witnessed China's expansionist attitude. Rising above China economically, strategically, in securing cooperative ties with our neighbours and at international relations is the only way to neutralise those demonic aspirations," Mr Bhagwat added.

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have repeatedly attacked the government over the long stand-off with China in Ladakh. To Congress demands that the government make a full disclosure of the events in Ladakh and the land is under Chinese occupation, the government has responded with references to the 1962 war during the party's rule.

"The Chinese have taken our land. When exactly is GOI planning to get it back? Or is that also going to be left to an 'Act of God'?" Mr Gandhi had tweeted earlier.

"How can they say there is no incursion and nothing has happened when our army is having a stand-off? We have to raise these issues," he had said on another occasion,

"Even though the media and Narendra Modi are trying to divert it, they can't hide the issue beyond a point," he had said, comparing the government to people "wearing ear plugs".