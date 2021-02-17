As New Covid Strains Surface In India, Fresh Guidelines For Travellers

A fresh set of travel guidelines has been issued as two new, more infectious strains of Covid -- the South African and the Brazilian strains -- have been detected in India. The new rules apply to all incoming international passengers except those from the UK, Europe and Middle East, the health ministry has said.

Under the new rules, only passengers who test negative in RT-PCR tests 72 hours ahead of departure will be allowed to board the aircraft. The exception will be passengers who are travelling because of a death in the family.

In a tweet this evening, the health ministry said: "Attention Passengers! All incoming international travellers (except travellers coming on flights originating from UK , Europe and Middle East) should make sure that they follow the guidelines issued by @MoHFW_India".

All incoming international travellers (except travellers coming on flights originating from UK , Europe and Middle East) should make sure that they follow the guidelines issued by @MoHFW_India.

The South African strain of the virus has been detected in four people and the Brazil variant seen in one, the Indian Council of Medical Research, the nodal body in the country's battle against coronavirus has said.