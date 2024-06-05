As NDA Tries To Close Deal, INDIA Bloc To Brainstorm Strategy

The NDA with a wafer-thin margin and a resurged Opposition armed with a score within hailing distance of the majority mark -- Day One after the Lok Sabha results promises much excitement. For now, both sides are busy holding strategy sessions.

The Opposition is not letting grass grow under its feet. A meeting is due at 6 pm today. The agenda -- exploring the possibility of government formation with the help of erstwhile allies Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, who are now part of NDA, sources have said.



The senior leaders of the BJP-led coalition are in a huddle in Delhi to review election results and discuss details of government formation.



The BJP won 240 seats and 293 with its allies -- 28 of them are contributions of Mr Kumar, and Mr Naidu, who is now the Chief Minister-elect of Andhra Pradesh with a spectacular comeback under his belt.