As India Raises Visa Challenges, US Says 'Aiming To Address Concerns'

Foreign minister S Jaishankar today said that he flagged some visa related challenges for Indians to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in their meeting. Blinken said the issues were largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that the United States was aiming to address those concerns.

The waiting period for Indians looking to secure a visitor visa to the US has gone up to 750 days, according to the website of the US State Department. The waiting period is 444 calendar days for student/exchange visitor visas and 354 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.