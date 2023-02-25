As India-Pak Ceasefire Enters Third Year, Here's How Lives Have Changed

Bashir Ahmad lost a limb and his mother after shells landed in his village.

The ceasefire between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir completed two years today, marking a rare period of peace between the two countries.

While the relationship between India and Pakistan is going through a deep freeze, both sides have ensured that the ceasefire is strictly maintained, bringing a huge relief to people living on both sides of the de facto border who previously endured frequent firing and the destruction of homes.

Over the last two years, there have been no casualties reported on either side in cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir. The army's robust counter-infiltration mechanism has also dramatically brought down the number of attempts of infiltration along the LoC.

This marks a huge turnaround in the situation along the borders. In 2020, there were 5,000 ceasefire violations or cross-border firing incidents that caused deaths and the destruction of homes. However, over the last two years, there have been almost zero ceasefire violations.

Officials say that only three minor incidents of ceasefire violations have been reported following the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan Army on February 25, 2021.

It has been two years since 40-year-old Bashir Ahmad, a resident of a border village in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, has had to wince at the deafening sound of powerful artillery guns that left him maimed and killed his mother.

Mr Ahmad, who lost a limb and his mother after shells landed in his village in 2001, said it has been a long time since he has been able to go this long without the fear of being hit by shells from across the border for this long.

"It's so good. We move around without any problems. We were not able to come out when shelling took place. Two years ago, it was a terrible situation. Our houses were hit in shelling," he said.

Ghulamudin Chichi, another resident of the village, said, "We haven't needed bunkers after the ceasefire over the last two years. Now we want schools, hospitals, and development in the area. Now there is no requirement for bunkers."

While the LoC is calm, attempts to smuggle weapons and drugs using drones, mainly from areas of Jammu, continue. The army has said that counter-drone equipment has been deployed to prevent frequent drone intrusions.

Most of these drone intrusions have taken place along the international border (IB) in Kathua, Samba, and Jammu district. Unlike the LoC, the IB is manned by the Border Security Force (BSF).