As Gautam Adani Turns 60, His Wife Shares Throwback Pic With Special Note

On his birthday, Gautam Adani and his family pledged to donate Rs 60,000 crore towards social causes.

Industrialist Gautam Adani is celebrating his 60th birthday today and wishes are flowing in from all quarters. On the occasion, Mr Adani, Asia's richest person and the chairman and founder of the Adani Group, received an extremely special note attached to a throwback picture from his wife Priti Adani.

Sharing a black and white image of her husband on Twitter, Priti Adani looked back at their journey together. "More than 36 years back, I put aside my career and began a new journey with Gautam Adani. Today, when I look back, it is only with immense respect and pride for the person he is. On his 60th b'day, I pray for his good health and for him to realize all his dreams,” she said in the tweet.

On his birthday, Mr Adani and his family also pledged to donate Rs 60,000 crore towards various social causes.

Sharing the announcement on Twitter, Mr Adani said, “On our father's 100th birth anniversary & my 60th birthday, Adani Family is gratified to commit Rs 60,000 cr in charity towards healthcare, edu & skill-dev across India. Contribution to help build an equitable, future-ready India. (sic)"

As per a statement by the Adani Group, the corpus will be administered by Adani Foundation. The funds will be used in the sectors of healthcare, education, and skill development, and will aim at tackling the roadblocks in the path of an "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

"The Adani Foundation has gained rich experience in working with communities focused on integrated development efforts across all these areas. Addressing these challenges can significantly enhance the competence and competitiveness of our future workforce," the official statement added.

Gautam Adani occupies the eighth spot on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. He is currently the richest person in Asia with a net worth of $91.7 billion.