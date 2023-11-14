As Delhi-NCR Chokes Under Toxic Smoke, Song On Capital's Air Quality Is Viral

The duo took a satirical dig at the classic song, "Tumhe Dillagi Bhool Jani Padegi".

Delhi and surrounding areas remain engulfed in toxic smoke as pollution levels in the national capital have reached a critical level. Now, a song on Delhi's worsening air quality is going viral on the internet. Musicians Nibhay Garg and Vasu Sharma made a qawwali about the Delhi NCR pollution. The duo took a satirical dig at the classic song, "Tumhe Dillagi Bhool Jani Padegi".

The video is captioned, "Khansi bani qawwali hai. Listen to the best qawwali of @sitarandguitar and @vaasudevammusic on the pollution of Delhi-NCR."

The song talks about pollution and deteriorating air quality in the capital. It also blames the government for not doing its bit to ensure clean air to the residents. The video shows two men singing on a rooftop, one playing the harmonium and the other playing the guitar as they sing the song.

See the video here:

The video has gone viral with over 160,000 views on X and several comments on the social media platform.

"One of the best creativity brother....this song is showing the reality of climate change and air pollution," a user wrote on X.

"The best thing on the Internet after a long time," another user wrote.

The third user remarked, "Epic!"

While an AQI level of 400-500 impacts healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, an AQI level of 301-400 causes respiratory illness on prolonged exposure. An AQI level of 201-300 and 150-200 may bring discomfort to people with lungs, asthma, and heart diseases.