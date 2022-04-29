UP's Prayagraj Hits Record 47 Degrees As Deadly Heatwave Sweeps India

Prayagraj today recorded a maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius. (Representational)

As a deadly heatwave sweeps the country and extreme weather events set new records in several places, Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj today recorded a maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius - the city's highest for April in over 20 years.

The all-time high temperature for the month is 46.3 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on April 30, 1999. Last year it was 44.3 and 43.7 in 2020.

The seven-day projection shows temperatures won't go down below 40 till at least May 5, though it does show a gradual drop in temperature from tomorrow onwards.

Based on the absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. A severe heatwave is declared if the temperature crosses the 47-degree mark.

Haryana, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are likely to log peak temperatures on Friday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) senior scientist RK Jenamani told news agency PTI.

Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana may witness light rainfall and thunderstorm between May 2 and May 4. The maximum temperature will be between 36 degrees and 39 degrees Celsius, Mr Jenamani said.

The heatwave has also caused a power crisis across the country as demands surge and coal supply struggles to match up.

A few places in the national capital Delhi are also likely to see the mercury touch the 46-degree Celsius mark today.

The Safdarjung observatory - Delhi's base station - had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest in April in 12 years.

Amid the rising heat and growing power demand, the Delhi government on Thursday warned of a possible setback in providing uninterrupted electricity supply for critical services in the capital, including Metro trains and hospitals.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on April 18, 2010.

The all-time high temperature for the month is 45.6 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on April 29, 1941.

Northwest India has been recording higher-than-normal temperatures since the last week of March, with weather experts attributing it to the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers, which typify this time of the year, due to the lack of active western disturbances.

The region had got some respite last week owing to cloudy weather due to the influence of a western disturbance over Afghanistan.

The IMD said the heatwave could lead to "moderate" health concerns for vulnerable people - infants, elderly people and those with chronic diseases.

India saw its warmest March this year since the IMD began keeping records 122 years ago amid a 71-per cent rain deficit. Parts of the country are also seeing wheat yields drop by up to 35 per cent due to the unseasonal heat.