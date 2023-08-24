After Chandrayaan-3 Success, Old Video Of ISRO Chief Partying Goes Viral

The comments section of the post is flooded with users praising ISRO.

After Chandrayaan-3 scripted history by making India the first nation to land on the Moon's south pole region, an old video of ISRO chief S Somanath has resurfaced on the internet. In the clip, the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation is seen dancing with his colleagues. Given that the clip was shared by a Twitter user on Wednesday night, the internet believed that it was possibly recorded during a Chandrayaan-3's post-landing party. The video in question was shared with the text, “Chief Dr S. Somanath & team ISRO”

The comments section of the post is flooded with users praising ISRO for the success of its lunar mission. Several users claimed that after the accomplishment of such a big mission, the scientists behind it deserved a party.

A comment read, “I was literally thinking, post-touchdown at the moon when the party will be thrown for Team Chandrayaan. Either on Wednesday or Thursday. Here is the answer. Thanks for the proud moment.”

Another user wrote, “Proud moment India party to Banta hai.”

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14 and it touched the lunar surface on August 23, overcoming several odds. This was India's third lunar mission after Chandrayaan-2 was listed as a partial failure.

In a conversation with NDTV, the ISRO chief revealed that due to Chandrayaan-2's hard landing no information from the Moon's surface was recovered and because of this they had to start fresh. Continuing further he also elaborated on the workings of Chandrayaan-3.

S Somanath said, “Everything had to be done fresh for this mission. From Chandrayaan-2, we could not recover anything from the moon. The first year was spent figuring out what went wrong with Chandrayaan-2, the next year we revised everything. The last 2 years we conducted tests.”

Despite work schedules being affected by the coronavirus pandemic, ISRO was “still launching some rockets”, S Somnath said. Explaining why they chose the south pole region of the Moon, the ISRO chairman said, “But there are a huge amount of scientific possibilities on the south pole. They are related to the presence of water and minerals on the moon.”

For the next 14 days, the rover will carry out several experiments on the surface of the moon.