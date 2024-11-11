As Campaigning Ends For Jharkhand Phase 1 Polls, Kalpana Soren Targets BJP

Campaigning for the first phase of elections in Jharkhand came to an end today amid Kalpana Soren's claim that the BJP is not allowing her to campaign. Kalpana Murmu Soren, wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, is making her debut contest from the Gandey seat, which she had won in a by-poll held earlier this year.

In a video posted on Instagram, Kalpana Soren alleged that she is being prevented from campaigning.

In the video she recounted the campaigns she had planned - Ghatshila, Jagannathpur, Latehar and Torpa - "But if you see, even in this election environment, the central government is carrying out its unethical policies and we are not being given permission to hold meetings in the elections so we can go to Jagannathpur, Latehar and Torpa and hold our programmes".

Now the elections that are happening in Jharkhand, "they are conducting the elections before time and conducting the five-phase elections in two phases," she said.

"Today, when it is the last day of the first phase, they are disrupting our future programs. I want to tell you people that this time no injustice will continue in Jharkhand and the people of Jharkhand will answer the work you have done to influence our elections," she added, expressing confidence that the ruling Grand Alliance government will come back to power again.

जगन्नाथपुर जाने से मुझे क्यूँ रोका जा रहा है? उसके बाद मुझे चुनावी कार्यक्रम में तोरपा और लातेहार भी जाना है।



भाजपा और केंद्र सरकार की यह साजिश कामयाब नहीं होने दी जाएगी है।



नाय रोके पारभी... pic.twitter.com/XAHF7OXHzP — Kalpana Murmu Soren (@JMMKalpanaSoren) November 11, 2024

"No one can stop the Mahagathbandhan government from coming here. Whatever conspiracy you people have done, whether it is putting Hemant Soren in jail or not giving permission to our election rally, the people of Jharkhand will give their full blessings to the Mahagathbandhan," she said.

Election for 43 assembly seats of Jharkhand will be held on Wednesday.

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has promised 27 per cent quota for Backward Castes, 28 per cent and 27 per cent for Scheduled Castes and Tribes and 12 per cent for Dalits. It has also promised an assured income of Rs 1 lakh for poor families. The party is contesting in alliance with the Congress and Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal.

As campaigning ended for the first phase of election, BJP's Amit Shah pitched for a 'Committee' against infiltrators and a legislation to ban land transfer.