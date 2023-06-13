As Bhopal Fire Raged, Rs 5.5-Crore Hydraulic Ladder Stood 40 Metres Away

The hydraulic ladder can help fight fires in buildings up to 18 storeys high.

While a blaze engulfed the seven-storey Satpura Bhawan in Bhopal yesterday, destroying government offices and documents, a Rs 5.5-crore advanced hydraulic ladder used for fire-fighting stayed parked just 40 metres away.

Bought with much fanfare about nine months ago to help fight fires in buildings up to 18 storeys high, the lack of clearance from the Regional Transport Office and of qualified personnel ensured that it could play no role in fighting one of the biggest fires in Bhopal in recent years, said senior fire department officials. The Army and Indian Air force had to get involved, and the fire was finally brought under control 14 hours after it broke out.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, however, said in Hindi, "There was no space for the hydraulic machine to pass. A parking area has been built there, blocking the way. Just this morning, Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan has ordered that arrangements must be made to ensure enough space in big buildings (for fire-fighting vehicles to enter)."

Before the hydraulic ladder was purchased, the fire brigade was using step ladders and machines which only had a reach of three-four storeys. The same ladders were used in yesterday's operation. Four to five people had been trained to operate the new hydraulic ladder but, sources said, none of them were available when the fire broke out.

The fire started around 4 pm yesterday from Satpura Bhawan's third floor, housing the regional office of the Tribal Welfare Department. It spread quickly to three upper floors. As the fire came in contact with air conditioners and some gas cylinders, there were multiple blasts.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra said that the cause of the fire appears to be a short circuit, but a team has been formed to investigate it.