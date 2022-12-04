Video: Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot And Sachin Pilot Dance Hand-In-Hand

Rahul Gandhi broke into an impromptu jig with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and Kamal Nath.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi matched steps and broke into an impromptu jig with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and senior party leader Sachin Pilot after his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' rolled into Rajasthan on Sunday evening.

Rahul Gandhi and his fellow party colleagues joined in as local artistes were presenting a tribal dance performance in Jhalawar.

A video of the impromptu dance performance surfaced on social media, showing Mr Gandhi,Mr Gehlot and Mr Pilot holding hands and dancing with folk artistes on the stage.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot & party leaders Sachin Pilot and Kamal Nath take part in a tribal dance in Jhalawar, Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/18NgWYrWrk — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022

Later, speaking at Jhalawar event, Mr Gandhi took a customary dig at the BJP and RSS, saying the Congress is a party of Mahatma Gandhi and not of (VR) Savarkar or (Nathuram) Godse.

"This is Mahatma Gandhi's party, not Savarkar's or Godse's. We know how to work hard," Rahul Gandhi said.

Earlier on Sunday, before the Congress' ongoing countrywide foot march reached Rajasthan, a poster war broke out between the loyalists of Mr Gehlot and Mr Pilot. This after the Chief Minister's followers tried to replace Mr Pilot's posters in the Jhalawar district.

The incident came took place on Saturday, just days after the party's national general secretary KC Venugopal held a meeting with the two leaders, who haven't been seeing eye-to-eye in the recent past.

In a press briefing that followed after, Mr Gehlot and Mr Pilot were seen holding hands as the party tried to project a show of unity amid the ongoing political tussle. Mr Venugopal had claimed that the party was united in Rajasthan.

The press briefing came on the heels of Ashok Gehlot calling Sachin Pilot a 'traitor' who can never become the Rajasthan Chief Minister in an interview to a television channel.

The former Rajasthan deputy Chief Minister later hit back at Mr Gehlot, calling his accusations 'baseless'.

On December 3, Mr Pilot released a video asking people to join the yatra when it enters the state.

