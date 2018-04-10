As Amit Shah Faces Dalit Fury In Karnataka, Mayawati Could Be Rescue Act

Highlights Dalits upset with centre over Supreme Court verdict on SC/ST Act This law punishes discrimination against lower castes Karnataka's 19% Dalit population key factor in state election

Dalit groups protest against the Supreme Court order in Bengaluru

Bharat Bandh called by Dalit groups last week saw widespread violence across five states and cost nearly a dozen lives

PM Modi at the BJP's Parivartana rally in Bengaluru with the party's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa

BSP chief Mayawati is less enthusiastic about her tie up with JDS now than she was a month ago

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will have to work hard to keep the fragmented Dalit vote together