46-Year-Old Anti-Conversion Law Making A Comeback, Arunachal Christians Protest

Thousands of people under the banner of the Arunachal Christian Forum held a peaceful protest today near Itanagar against the implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 1978, an anti-conversion law. Though passed by the state in 1978 and President's assent received, this law was not implemented in Arunachal Pradesh for over four decades. But in September 2024, the the Itanagar Bench of the Gauhati High Court, after hearing a petition, ordered the government to frame rules for this within six months.

ACF president Tarh Miri said over two lakh Christians, cutting across denominations, had gathered at Borum today. An apex body of Christians in Arunachal Pradesh, the ACF has been protesting against the implementation of the law, claiming it would harm Christians in the state and curtail their freedom of religion. They observed an eight-hour hunger strike in Borum on February 17.

"The move by the present government to implement this law is unconstitutional, against the spirit of secularism and anti-Christ" said Tarh Miri.

Government sources say the law cannot be repealed and the government has been directed by a court to implement it. The state, however, will hold "consultative meetings with all religious leaders and other stakeholders" over framing of the rules for the Act, sources said.

"There is confusion among people over the act, people are making their own narrative... since there is a court directive, the government will form a committee having our MLAs, a different faith leader led by the home minister and the committee will frame the rules in such a way that there is no prejudice," said PD Sona, Education Minister and government spokesperson.

The APFRA prohibits religious conversion "by use of force or inducement or by fraudulent means" and entails a two-year jail term or a fine up to Rs 10,000. The law also mandates that every conversion has to be reported to the district Deputy Commissioner. A failure to report it will attract a penalty.

From 0.79% of the state's population in the 1971 Census, the Christian numbers had grown to 30.26% in the 2011 Census.

Around 13 per cent people in the state follow Buddhism. There is also a huge share of people who still follow indigenous faith like the Donyi Polo.

The leaders of the indigenous faiths had met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during his recent "Arunachal Pravas". Speaking on Sunday, Mr Bhagwat had emphasised the need to balance cultural heritage with modern aspirations.

A section of the indigenous faith followers, meanwhile, are holding marches to support the implementation of the four- decade old anti-conversion law.

"This act is for people of all faiths in Arunachal. It will serve all. This is not at all unconstitutional," said one of them, Kamjai Taism.

In the northeast, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram are Christian-majority states while Manipur also has a significant Christian population, therefore this fresh controversy over the anti-conversion law will be keenly watched.

