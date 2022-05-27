Aryan Khan Case: The Main Plot Twists

Kiran Gosavi, supposedly a private detective and an independent witness of the NCB in the case, was seen in a viral selfie with Aryan Khan while he was in the agency's custody on the night of his arrest. Gosavi would go on to be arrested weeks later in a cheating case.

During the bail hearings, the NCB claimed that Aryan Khan was a regular user of drugs, "indulged in illicit drug trafficking", was involved in the "procuring and distribution of drugs" and that an international cartel is involved in the case.

At one point, the agency also alleged in a statement to the Bombay High Court that Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani "appeared to have influenced" a witness.

WhatsApp chats, claimed to be between Aryan Khan and actor Ananya Panday, were leaked to sections of the media where the two purportedly discussed consuming drugs. The court lashed out at the NCB for relying on supposed WhatsApp messages to argue its case.

Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, who was leading the investigation at first, found himself in a series of controversies over irregularities and lapses in the probe. He faced misconduct and forgery allegations, which he denied, and was later removed from the case.

Amid the controversies surrounding the case, it was transferred from the Mumbai-based team to a Special Investigation Team from Delhi led by Sanjay Kumar Singh in November.

A key witness of the case, Prabhakar Sail, who had made sensational claims of a deal inside the NCB to arrest Shah Rukh Khan's son and a Rs 25 crore pay-off, died of a heart attack in April.