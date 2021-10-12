Aryan Khan Case: Maharashtra Minister On Officer's 'Spied On' Charge

Aryan Khan Case: Sameer Wankhede has refused to comment on the issue

No orders have been given to any agency to track Sameer Wankhede, the top officer of the Narcotics Control Bureau who is investigating the case in which megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son has been arrested, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said today amid snooping allegations.

NCB zonal director Samir Wankhede, who spearheaded the raid on the cruise ship off Mumbai coast earlier this month, leading to the arrest of Aryan Khan, met the Maharashtra police chief to complain about the monitoring. The officer has complained that he has come to know that some people were "tracking his movements", NCB sources said.

"We have not given any orders to police or state intelligence to follow Sameer Wankhede. He has complained to DG Maharashtra police. We will look into this issue," said Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil.

Agency sources said they found out that two persons, claiming to be police officers, accessed CCTV footage from a cemetery Mr Wankhede visits regularly as his mother is buried there.

Mr Wankhede has refused to comment on the issue, saying the matter is "very serious".

For a third time, Aryan Khan was refused bail on Monday, with the anti-drugs agency contending that he has to be questioned with the other accused to track the international drug cartel that is involved in the matter.

Aryan Khan, along with seven others, was arrested last week. The agency did not find any drugs on Aryan Khan, but said his WhatsApp chats were incriminating.

The arrest of Aryan Khan is now snowballing into a political issue, with leaders of Maharashtra's ruling alliance questioning the agency's handling of the case.

The top officer of the anti-drugs agency has been part of multiple high-profile raids carried out by the NCB in the recent past.

Mr Wankhede also investigated the 2020 drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and several other matters related to narcotics involving high-profile people.