Arvind Subramanian Speaks To Prannoy Roy On Economy: Highlights

Former Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India, Arvind Subramanian, spoke to Dr Prannoy Roy on the state of economy in an exclusive interview, saying the government's figures of GDP growth - 4.5 per cent - could be a "rosier picture than the underlying reality." Mr Subramanian further said the economic downturn the Indian economy is facing is not an ordinary slowdown, but something that hasn't been seen in the last 20-30 years.

Prannoy Roy- Three-four months on this one paper and it's causing quite an impact, but I think it's more when I read it I feel I do follow the Indian economy quite closely but I learnt a lot. Let's start with the most simple straight forward fact. Most know this but just put it in stark terms, just have a look at this. Is the Indian economy heading for ICU?

Just look at the figures here, the figures suggests that the growth rate is plummeting in India; plummeting means it was 8% a short while ago and now it's 4.5% in the most recent quarter and these are government sources. So Arvind, when it was 7-8%, you wrote that very strong paper with a lot of analysis of why our data is not too good; it's probably 2.5% higher, so 8 would have been 5.5, so 4 is bad enough even its correctly 4. Could it be even less than that?

Arvind Subramanian- Well, you see, as you know that the GDP numbers are, you know becoming, you know, not as informative as it used to be, I mean there are difficulties with those numbers.

Prannoy Roy- Is it around the world recognized now that there are some problems with the numbers because it never used to be.

Arvind Subramanian- Yeah, I think now it is globally accepted that, you know, GDP numbers need some, you know, looking at carefully. So the answer to your question is four-and-a-half and four-and-a-half. You see, I can't be precise but as we go through the indicators that we are going to go through now, you know to look at the more detail macro indicators, you know you get the impression that in fact maybe, even four-and-a-half is a picture, a rosier picture than the underlying reality.

Prannoy Roy- That's shocking because I would be feeling awful about the country if it's going at about four-and-a-half percent, I mean it's back to old school Raj Krishna days and it could still be really 3%. That is just horrifying.

Arvind Subramanian- I can't give a number. As we go through the indicators, we will see that in fact, it is something what we are going through as you said is a great slow down, it's something that probably we haven't seen for a very long time; 20-30 years you know; the real economy is in not just any ordinary slowdown.

Prannoy Roy- I really feel that's the point that you highlight in this paper and I don't think everybody has understood the magnitude of the problem. I knew we were in bad shape. But till I read your paper, I felt that was a problem and I look at some of the indicators that make you even question whether 4.5% is depressingly low. But if it's lower than that, and some of these indicators suggest that just look at this. If you look at imports, how bad is the Indian economy? Imports are as bad, almost as bad as 30 years ago. As you were saying we have never seen bad indicators for the last three decades. So in the current growth, imports are down to 6% and the capital goods industry, really important, almost proxy for investment down 10%. When you have gone -6 and -10, you have to go back 30 years to find things similar. Look at that imports okay -16% and little more and capital good industry -9 very comparable and what was the growth rate 30 years ago? 1.1 with that kind of figures. So when we look at the figures today -6 and -10, what is the GDP growth? Is it really 4.5 based on the comparison we would have to question it?

Arvind Subramanian- See I think you know many, many not just there are also export figures, consumer good figures, tax revenue figures. In fact in the paper what we do is that we take all these indicators and then say let's look at you know a previous era of a slowdown which is 2000 and 2002. Yeah, there what you find is that even though the GDP growth around then was four-and-a-half; all these indicators were positive. It's only you have to go back to 1991 when growth was close to 1%.