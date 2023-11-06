Arvind Kejriwal's Rs 7,000 Diwali Cash Gift To Group B, Group C Employees

He said his government has always endeavoured to make life better for its employees.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a bonus of Rs 7,000 to all Group B non gazetted and Group C employees of Delhi government ahead of Diwali.

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 56 crore to provide Diwali bonus to 80,000 Group B and Group C employees, Kejriwal said in a press briefing.

The chief minister said his government has always endeavoured to make life better for its employees and that such efforts will continue in the future.

