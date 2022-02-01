Arvind Kejriwal's Rs 10 Lakh Aid To Delhi Woman Raped, Paraded

The woman was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, paraded by her attackers on streets of Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced Rs 10 lakh as aid to the 20-year-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped in Delhi's Kasturba Nagar and said that the government will appoint a lawyer to represent her in a fast-track court.

The woman was last week allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, and paraded by her attackers on the streets of east Delhi's Kasturba Nagar with her head shaved, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck.

So far, eight women and a man have been arrested while three minors have been caught. The police had said that personal enmity had led to the attack on the woman on January 26.

"I have ordered financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for this daughter. The Delhi government will make all possible efforts to give her justice. We will appoint a good lawyer for her. The case will be fast-tracked so that she gets justice at the earliest," Mr Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Delhi's Revenue and Law Minister Kailash Gahlot along with Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal met the gang-rape survivor on Tuesday. In a statement, Ms Maliwal said, "The Delhi government has ordered 10 lakh as compensation for the girl. We have also helped her file an application in the court for interim compensation and our team is there with her round the clock.

"We will also rehabilitate the girl. The strictest punishment must be given to the culprits so that no one will dare to do such a crime again."

The police have stepped up security outside the house of the woman's sister in Kasturba Nagar to restrict the entry of outsiders and contain any law and order situation.

The survivor's sister has complained to the police that she, too, was harassed, molested, and thrashed by the same assailants on January 19.

"Outsiders are not allowed to visit the house of the (gang-rape) survivor's sister in Shahdara," said R Sathiyasundaram, the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

A group of Nihangs had visited the survivor's house late Monday night and offered help. They promised to seek revenge and tried to spread hatred by giving a communal spin to the incident, the police said.

The video of a group of Nihangs inside the house meeting the survivor's sister, her father, and relatives has been shared widely on social media.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered against the Nihangs under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.