Arvind Kejriwal's Prediction After Court Summons Atishi In Defamation Case By BJP

Atishi will be arrested next, said Arvind Kejriwal shortly after the Delhi Minister was summoned by a city court in connection with a defamation case filed by the BJP over her poaching claim.

The Delhi Minister has been asked to appear before the court on June 29. The case has been filed by BJP's Delhi media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor over allegations of 'poaching' AAP legislators.

"I had said earlier that they will arrest Atishi next. They are planning to do so now. Complete dictatorship. In completely flimsy, frivolous and false cases, they are arresting ALL leaders of AAP one by one. Every single opposition leader will be arrested if Modi ji comes back to power. AAP is not imp. Saving our dear country from dictatorship is imp," Chief Minister Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail, posted on X.

I had said earlier that they will arrest Atishi next. They are planning to do so now. Complete dictatorship. In completely flimsy, frivolous and false cases, they are arresting ALL leaders of AAP one by one. Every single opposition leader will be arrested if Modi ji comes back to… https://t.co/qDqV0wg03n — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 28, 2024

Earlier this year, Atishi had alleged that the BJP was attempting to "poach" party MLAs by offering Rs 25 crore each.

Bansuri Swaraj, BJP leader and candidate from the New Delhi constituency, said that AAP has an old habit of "shoot and scoot".

"They keep leveling false allegations and think that there will be no consequences. ACMM Rouse Avenue summoned Atishi ji on June 29 in the defamation case. She will now have to give clarification on her 27 Jan 2024 tweet and allegations leveled at BJP during a press conference on 2nd April in which she said that she got an offer to join BJP," she said.

Ms Swaraj further said that the AAP cannot make defamatory statements against BJP repeatedly and not be accountable.

"Atishi ji will now have to appear before the court to present her side," she added.

"On April 2, Delhi government minister Atishi gave a statement, saying that the BJP approached her to join the party through an individual who was personally close to her and that attempts were being made to break the party. After which, on the same day, the BJP gave a legal notice to Atishi to apologise. However, when she did not apologise, we filed a case of defamation in court," said Delhi BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor.