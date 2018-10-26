Arvind Kejriwal Welcomes Supreme Court Intervention In CBI Row

Hearing exiled CBI chief Alok Verma's case against the government for stripping him of all powers and sending him on leave, the SC said a vigilance inquiry against him must be completed in two weeks.

All India | | Updated: October 26, 2018 13:40 IST
Arvind Kejriwal says he hopes the CBI's institutional integrity will be upheld. (File)

New Delhi: 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today welcomed the Supreme Court intervention in the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) row, saying he hoped the agency's institutional integrity will be upheld.

"Welcome intervention by the Supreme Court in the CBI matter. In the interests of the nation, hope that institutional integrity of CBI will be upheld and powers that be will understand that their illegal acts will not go unchallenged," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Hearing exiled CBI chief Alok Verma's case against the government for stripping him of all powers and sending him on leave, the Supreme Court today said a vigilance inquiry against him must be completed in two weeks.

The court also said M Nageswar Rao, the man who has been given temporary charge of Mr Verma's role, cannot take any policy decisions. A retired Supreme Court judge will oversee the inquiry of the Central Vigilance Commission against the banished CBI chief.

Trending

Arvind Kejriwal CBI Row Central Bureau of Investigation chief

