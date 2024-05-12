Arvind Kejriwal To Meet AAP MLAs Today, Hold 2 Roadshows In Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in the national capital on Sunday. This will be his first meeting with legislatures after he walked out of Tihar Jail post the Supreme Court decision of granting him interim bail till June 1.

In a post on X, CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "11 am - MLA meeting 1 pm - press conference at party office, 4 pm - Road Show - New Delhi Lok Sabha - Moti Nagar 6 pm - Road Show - West Delhi Lok Sabha - Uttam Nagar. All of you have to come."

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti organised the 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' cyclathon in the national capital.

A day after his release, he visited Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place in Delhi and held a roadshow in the national capital along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

He also held a press conference at the party office in Delhi on Saturday and attacked the BJP.

Arvind Kejriwal questioned the fulfilment of "Modi's guarantee" as he pointed out the possibility of PM Modi's retirement as he will turn 75 in September this year.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai said that the reactions that have been coming out from the BJP show that Arvind Kejriwal has told the truth.

"What Arvind Kejriwal has said yesterday, publicly, every party worker and those who hold a position in BJP are talking about it in a hushed voice. PM Modi made the rule of retirement for the top leadership of the party that once they complete 75 years of age they need to be retired and now he is going to be 75 years old and he will retire after that. The reactions that have been coming out from the BJP show that Arvind Kejriwal has told the truth," he said.

Asserting that there is no confusion in the BJP over the party's leadership, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that there will be no change in leadership, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete his third term and will continue leading the party and country.

The Supreme Court on Friday gave interim bail to the Aam Admi Party convenor till June 1. However, as per the terms of his bail, the Delhi Chief Minister cannot make any comment about his role in the Delhi liquor scam case.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi will vote on May 25, the sixth of the seven-phase nationwide polling.

