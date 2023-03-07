'Why No Arrest For BJP MLA After Cash Haul?' Arvind Kejriwal Taunts PM

Arvind Kejriwal ended the note with yet another scathing line for PM Modi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a stinging note addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter today. The subject of the note: bail to a BJP MLA in an alleged bribery case.

Citing the example of Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who got interim bail today in an alleged bribery case, Mr Kejriwal questioned why was he not arrested when Manish Sisodia was.

"Nothing was found in the raid at Manish Sisodia's house. He was arrested after applying all the sections of the CBI, ED (Enforcement Directorate). So much cash was found from your party's MLA. Why was he not arrested?" questioned the AAP boss.

प्रधान मंत्री जी,



मनीष सिसोदिया के घर से रेड में कुछ नहीं मिला। उन पर CBI, ED की सारी धारायें लगाकर गिरफ़्तार कर लिया। आपकी पार्टी के MLA के यहाँ इतना कैश मिला, उसकी गिरफ़्तारी नहीं?



अब आप कभी भी भ्रष्टाचार से लड़ने की बात तो मत ही करना। आपके मुँह से अच्छा नहीं लगता। https://t.co/dZtU5krIXl — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 7, 2023

He ended the note with yet another scathing line: "Now don't ever talk about fighting corruption. It's a bit rich coming from you."

In an alleged cash-for-contract scandal, over Rs eight crore was recovered by Lokayukta from the MLA's son V Prashanth Madal last week. Lokayukta registered a case in the alleged bribery case, in which Mr Virupakshappa was named accused number one.

Earlier on Saturday, Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at the BJP over the Lokayukta raid, saying the MLA's son might be honoured with "Padma Bhushan".

"Minister's son was found with Rs 8 crore but Manish Sisodia was arrested and he wasn't. They might award him, Padma Bhushan, next year," Mr Kejriwal said while addressing a gathering in poll-bound Karnataka.

Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was sent to a 14-day judicial custody on Monday, ten days after he was arrested by the CBI in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The senior AAP leader faces allegations of corruption in the liquor policy that was scrapped after Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe. He resigned from the Delhi cabinet two days after his arrest.

He has applied for bail which will be heard by a Delhi court on Friday. He had earlier approached the Supreme Court for bail but it refused to intervene and asked him to go to the High Court.