Arvind Kejriwal Summoned For 8th Time In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for an eighth time, sources told NDTV this afternoon. The Aam Aadmi Party boss has been called to join the central agency's probe into the Delhi liquor excise policy scam on March 4.

Mr Kejriwal skipped the seven earlier summons - the first of which was served on November 2 - each time claiming the ED's calls are "illegal" and reflect the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's plan to arrest the Delhi Chief Minister and scuttle the AAP's chances in a general election now just weeks away.

The AAP leader skipped the seventh call on Monday, with his party demanding the agency respect the legal process and await the decision of the Delhi court hearing a complaint filed by the ED itself.

The special court, which hears cases related to money laundering, is due to hear from Mr Kejriwal on March 16. He will have to explain why he snubbed seven (and now most likely eight) summons.

The ED, sources said, is still issuing summons as the court did not stop them. The more summons he ignores, the more Mr Kejriwal risks becoming the first sitting Chief Minister to be arrested.

Mr Kejriwal was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in this case in April. "CBI asked 56 questions (but) everything is fake. Convinced they don't have a single piece of evidence," he had said.

However, two senior AAP members, including ex-Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, have been arrested. Mr Sisodia was arrested in February last year and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in October.

What Is Delhi Liquor Excise Policy Case?

The case refers to allegations the AAP government's revamped alcohol sales policy allowed it to receive crores in kickbacks from cartels, and that this money was channelled into funding poll expenses in Goa and other states.

Specifically, both the ED and the CBI have alleged the policy allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers, who paid bribes for liquor sale licenses.

The AAP has strongly refuted all charges. The Delhi government reported a 27 per cent increase in income from the policy and generated Rs 8,900 crore in revenue. The party has also accused the BJP of manipulating the agency to target it.

