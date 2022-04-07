Arvind Kejriwal On AAP's Punjab Win, 'The Kashmir Files' Row: Highlights

Arvind Kejriwal To NDTV: "We exceeded our own expectation in Punjab," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) exceeded its own expectations in Punjab and states like Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are "looking promising" for the party, Arvind Kejriwal told NDTV in an exclusive interview today.

"We exceeded our own expectation in Punjab," Arvind Kejriwal said on AAP scooping its second state after Delhi in the February-March state elections.

Here are the Highlights from Arvind Kejriwal's Interview To NDTV:

On Punjab: We exceeded our own expectations in Punjab. There are two main reasons which led to our victory in Punjab. First, people are upset with the political parties there. Second, They were impressed with our model of working in Delhi.

On AAP As Political Party: We are honest people, we can't tolerate corruption. We are also quite patriotic. AAP is not a political party anymore, AAP is a thought process now.

On Governance: We have formed government in two states and the credit goes to public for that. People of Delhi and Punjab trusted us because we have worked for the common man. We want to deliver good governance.

On Bhagwant Mann: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will fulfill all the promises that were made to the public. He has already made a difference and will make some more important announcements soon.

On Alliances And Other Political Parties: I do not think we will be tying up with the other political parties to fight elections. They are doing nothing significant for the public. The public is so upset that they have started hating politics. We are here to change the system. My mission is not to defeat BJP but to keep doing the good work.