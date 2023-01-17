'I'm Elected Chief Minister. Who Are You?': Arvind Kejriwal vs Lt Governor

Arvind Kejriwal was speaking in the Delhi assembly special session

A furious Arvind Kejriwal today railed against Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for allegedly stalling a Delhi teachers' training visit to Finland, questioning his right to do so.

"LG, who?" Arvind Kejriwal said, speaking strongly in the Delhi assembly special session called to focus on what the capital's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) believes is overreach by the Lieutenant Governor.

"My teachers have not checked my homework the way this LG is checking my 'homework' - spellings, handwriting..."

Mr Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, and his AAP have accused the Lieutenant Governor of scrapping the Delhi government plan to send primary school teachers to Finland to train. Mr Saxena has denied it, insisting that all he wanted was a cost-benefit analysis.

"Who are you to ask for a cost-benefit analysis? The public elected me. He said the 'President chose me'. I said just like the British chose viceroys? Viceroys used to say 'You bloody Indians, you don't know how to govern'. Now you (Lieutenant Governor) are saying you bloody Delhiwalas, you don't know how to govern," the Delhi Chief Minister fumed.