Would Have Joined Protesting Farmers If Not Stopped: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said he prayed for the protesting farmers while sitting inside (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday addressed Aam Aadmi Party workers from his residence and said he would have gone to support the protesting farmers if he was not stopped.

After hours of drama outside Mr Kejriwal's residence over him allegedly being put under house arrest by the Delhi Police, the Chief Minister came outside and addressed the party members.

"If I was not stopped, I would have gone and supported the protesting farmers in their Bharat Bandh movement. I am glad that Bharat Bandh was a success. I prayed for the protesting farmers while sitting inside," Mr Kejriwal said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) earlier in the day alleged that the Delhi Police had put the Chief Minister under house arrest after he met the protesting farmers at the Singhu border, a claim denied by the city police.

Joining the sit-in, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said that he was not allowed to enter Mr Kejriwal's house.

Later, Mr Sisodia and some AAP members were allowed inside to meet Mr Kejriwal shortly after which the party chief addressed the workers.