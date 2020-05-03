'Time To Reopen Delhi, Ready To Live With Coronavirus': Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi is "ready to lift the lockdown" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, announcing a list of services and industries which have been given restricted relief as the countrywide lockdown is set to enter its third phase.

At a press conference this evening, Mr Kejriwal said while public transport will remain shut, private vehicles - four-wheelers and two-wheelers - can ply. Four-wheelers can carry two people and a driver and only one person on two wheelers.

Private offices, he said, can open but only 33 per cent of the work force will be allowed. These would include IT hardware manufacturing and e-commerce activities for essential goods.

Weddings will be allowed with 50 people in attendance, funerals with 20 people.