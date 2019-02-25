No "Mahagathbandhan" In Delhi, Congress Refused Alliance: Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Arvind Kerjriwal said his AAP is preparing to contest alone in the polls.

The Congress has closed the doors on an alliance in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal stressed today in an interview to NDTV, stating that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was preparing to contest alone in the capital in the national election just weeks away.

"They (Congress) have refused to go for a gatbandhan (alliance). It appears they are firm," Arvind Kejriwal said.

He explained that despite their bitter rivalry, he was in favour of a tie-up with the Congress to tackle what he felt was the "biggest challenge" to the country, "To remove the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo from power."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, he said, "have destroyed the economy, caused an environment of hate and weakened the country's unity in a way Pakistan couldn't in 70 years. To stop them, we will do anything. We don't have any love for the Congress."

But the Congress had refused, he repeatedly said. "All doors are closed and we are preparing to contest alone," the Delhi Chief Minister said, weeks after an opposition meeting in Delhi that brought him, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee together.

Refusing to elaborate on the talks, he said: "Broadly, it means there will be no gatbandhan. The net result is that there will be no alliance with the Congress," he said.

Asked whether the Congress had cited the objection of its Delhi unit, Mr Kejriwal said: "They say that."

He questioned the Congress's moves in various states, accusing the party of weakening the opposition by going it alone.

"What is the Congress intending? They are weakening the opposition in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal...But in Delhi, we are confident that AAP will win all seven seats," he said.

The BJP won the seven Delhi seats in the 2014 election.