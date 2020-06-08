'God's Will We Serve Entire Nation': Arvind Kejriwal On Lt Governor Order

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's move to scrap Delhi government's order reserving its hospitals for the people Delhi "will create a huge problem and a challenge" for the people, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted today.

"Providing treatment to people coming from all corners of the country is a challenge. Perhaps it is God's will that I serve the people of the entire country. I will try to make arrangements to provide treatment for everyone," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a Hindi tweet.

Hours ago, Mr Baijal had said treatment "should not be denied to any patient on grounds of being a non-resident".