"BJP Going To Lose Both Delhi Civic Body, Gujarat Polls": Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during the NDTV Townhall programme today

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has said that BJP will lose both, the upcoming Delhi civic body polls as well as the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Mr Kejriwal made this statement while participating in an NDTV Townhall programme today in Ahmedabad, along with Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Chief Ministerial face in the Gujarat polls.

Asked to comment on the fact that the AAP supremo is now busy with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on one hand and the Gujarat Assembly polls on the other, the Delhi CM said that it's the BJP leadership that's in a fix now.

"To keep Arvind Kejriwal at bay, they have been forced to conduct the two elections simultaneously. Now they are the ones who are in a fix, not me. They are the ones who are scared, not me. They are scared of Kejriwal and want to keep him entangled," he said.

He further said that the BJP's top leadership is worried about losing both the elections, and they will lose both the elections.

Elaborating on how he will manage the two elections simultaneously, the AAP leader said: "It's the people who will manage these elections. If people are happy with a government and an administration, no new party will ever be able to make a dent. In Gujarat, people are not happy with the BJP government."

Further explaining his point, the Delhi CM added: "In Delhi, people are happy and satisfied with the AAP government. That's why, no new party will be able to survive in Delhi and we don't need to worry about Delhi. In comparison, if you look at Gujarat, a survey in February-March this year showed AAP at zero per cent. Today, the same survey shows AAP at 29-30 per cent."