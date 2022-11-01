Jailed Conman's Letter To Delhi Lt. Governor Triggers AAP vs BJP Again

The BJP has alleged that Sukesh Chandrasekhar paid Rs 60 crore to AAP

Arvind Kejriwal today dismissed jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's stunning claims of paying crores to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Rs 10 crore to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain as "protection money".

The claims were seized by the BJP, which called AAP a "party of frauds".

Mr Kejriwal said the allegations were "false" and aimed at deflecting attention from the Gujarat election and the Morbi bridge tragedy, in which 135 people died on Sunday.

"These are all made up charges. They are trying to divert attention from Morbi. They are panicking ahead of the Gujarat election. They did not have to do anything during elections all these years. The BJP and the Congress worked in cahoots. This time, they are struggling because of AAP. They are so desperate that they are using a conman to plant fake news against Satyendar Jain," the Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief told reporters.

"They also tried to frame Manish Sisodia accusing him of a liquor scam."

Mr Kejriwal also tweeted "warning" the media against the BJP.

The BJP has alleged that Sukesh Chandrasekhar paid Rs 60 crore to AAP, including Rs 50 crore for a Rajya Sabha nomination.

The allegations are based on a reported letter by Sukesh Chandrasekhar to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, in which he claims he was "severely harassed and threatened" in jail and that he had to pay "protection money" to Satyendar Jain, who is also in Tihar Jail.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been in jail since 2017 over charges of extorting money from high-profile personalities.

This is the latest in the fierce AAP versus BJP fight that has escalated in the run-up to polls due in Gujarat in weeks.

Satyendar Jain has been in jail since May over money laundering allegations.