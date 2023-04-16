Arvind Kejriwal Questioned For Nearly 9 Hours By CBI In Liquor Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal was questioned by the CBI for nearly nine hours today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was questioned for nearly nine hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today in the liquor policy case. He was questioned as a witness in the case which investigators said involved corruption in framing the policy to benefit a liquor lobby.

He hasn't been summoned for further questioning by the central agency so far.

Mr Kejriwal's ex deputy Manish Sisodia, who held the excise portfolio, was arrested in the same case last month.

While Mr Kejriwal was being questioned by the CBI, his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called an emergency meeting of senior leaders this evening amid concerns that he could be arrested, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh were detained by the Delhi Police for protesting near the CBI's office near central Delhi's Lodhi Road today.

"BJP suffers from Kejriwal phobia. It is because of Kejriwal's fear that the BJP has come down to such an act. It is a cowardly act. We are not scared of jail," Mr Chadha said.

The CBI has said the then secretary to Mr Sisodia told investigators that the draft liquor policy was given to him in March 2021 by the now-arrested leader at Mr Kejriwal's home.

The bureaucrat, C Arvind, has given the statement before a magistrate, making it admissible evidence in court. The CBI wanted Mr Kejriwal's statement on the meeting, as it allegedly took place at his home.

The excise policy was cleared by the Delhi government after an inquiry was ordered by the then Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The clearance came after it had been deferred twice. The CBI wants to find out why.

The Delhi government scrapped the new liquor policy in July 2022, less than a year after it was introduced, and reverted to the old policy.