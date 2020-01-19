300% Less Pollution, 24-Hour Drinking Water: AAP's 10 Promises For Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal makes poll promises ahead of Delhi elections.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today promised a set of what he called a "10-point guarantee card" to the voter ahead of the Delhi assembly education that guarantees free power, 24-hour drinking water on tap and a world-class education to every child. Along with it, he promised a clean environment, including a clean Yamuna, and housing to every slum dweller.

"This is not our manifesto. This is two steps ahead of it. These are issues affect the people of Delhi. The manifesto is on its way. It will have the details," Arvind Kejriwal told the voters at a press conference this afternoon.

Mr Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party believes that the implementation of its promise to lower power and water -- made ahead of the 2015 elections -- has brought it grassroot support in Delhi.

Months after coming to power with a record majority, it allowed free power and water - upto 200 units and 20,000 litres.

The other big initiatives - free healthcare through neighbourhood clinics and a revamp of the city's government-run schools -- advance the winning formula, the party feels.

This time, in view of the spiralling pollution that turns the city into what he called a "gas chamber" every winter, AAP says it aims to bring down pollution by "300 per cent". The guarantee card also indicates the way forward: planting of 2 crore trees.

Parallely, the party also plans to clean up Yamuna - a goal that has remained elusive for decades.

The Aam Aadmi Party had won 67 of Delhi's 70 seats in the 2015 assembly elections. This time, his party is aiming to win all 70 seats. AAP has already named candidates for all 70 seats, fielding 46 sitting MLAs and 24 new faces.

The assembly elections in Delhi will be held February 8, the votes will be counted three days later.