Other States Too Will Demand For Ration Doorstep Delivery: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said that "an idea whose time has come, cannot be stopped".

Once the Punjab government implements the policy of doorstep delivery of ration to people, citizens in others states too will "start demanding" it, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

In a virtual briefing, he also alleged that the BJP-led central government has been trying to "impede" the implementation of this policy in the national capital.

"Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ji has made a great announcement today that ration will be delivered to the very doorstep of people, and it will immensely benefit the poor. And, I feel, it will have impact on people across the country " he said.

"We have also been trying hard to implement it in Delhi for the last four years. We had done everything for it," he said.

But the BJP government at the Centre has been trying to "impede" the implementation of this policy in Delhi which is not right, he alleged.

An immediate reaction was not available from the central government or the BJP.

Mr Kejriwal quoted a saying to assert that "an idea whose time has come, cannot be stopped".

"Time for this idea (doorstep delivery policy) has come. They won't let it get implemented in Delhi, but it will be implemented in Punjab. And, the whole country will see. All people of this country will demand it. It will see implementation across the country," he claimed.

He cited the model of Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic to buttress his claim, saying such clinics are being set up at many places in the country. What is being implemented in Delhi, is getting replicated in various other states. Earlier in the day, Mr Mann announced the rollout of the doorstep ration delivery scheme in his state, saying the poor will no longer need to stand in queues as good quality ration will be delivered at their doorstep.

However, the scheme will be optional for the eligible beneficiaries, he said.

At the briefing, Mr Kejriwal said even after 75 years of Independence, people have to stand in long queues, face hardship and take leave to collect ration even though, the time has come now when pizza and other stuff are being delivered just by calling on phone.

In the last few years, "work of Delhi" had been "stalled" like in the implementation of the Mohalla Clinic scheme earlier, Mr Kejriwal alleged and asserted that his government, however, implemented it.

He charged that CCTV camera project was also stalled by the Centre, work related to schools and hospital are also being stalled.

"For last 75 years, people of this country have been obstructed when they have been wanting to move forward and grow and prosper. But, now they won't be stopped, they have made up their mind," he claimed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)