'Must Listen To Everyone': Arvind Kejriwal On 'Youngest Advisor' Tweet

Reacting to an adorable photograph of him talking with a child, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday tweeted in a lighter vein that the government must listen to everyone.

In the photo that was widely circulated on social media, Mr Kejriwal is seen listening to a girl patiently with a smile. The picture was clicked at a Durga Puja programme in Delhi's Kidwai Nagar.

Raghav Chadha, the Aam Aadmi Party's National Spokesperson, had described the child as Mr Kejriwal's youngest advisor.

"Meet CM Kejriwal's youngest advisor. I bet they discussed a potential tax exemption on sale of chocolates. A cute moment captured during Durga Puja program in Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi," he had tweeted, prompting the response from the Chief Minister.

The Delhi government has launched several initiatives for school-going children. The government says it has improved infrastructure in state-run schools to bring them on par with private schools.

On Monday, Mr Kejriwal tweeted that the Delhi government has built 17 swimming pools in government schools. He said no developed nation could achieve prosperity without improving its government schools.

The Happiness Classes introduced by the Delhi government last July have received praised from academicians and politicians across the country. They comprise low-intensity exercises, indoor games, question and answer sessions, group discussions and situation-based roleplay and skits, among other activities.

