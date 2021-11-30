'Mr PM, Please Stop International Flights': Arvind Kejriwal On Omicron

Arvind Kejriwal yet again made an urgent appeal to PM Modi over 'Omicron' variant. (File)

India delayed the curbs on international flights when the first Covid wave had hit the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted this morning in a sharp reminder to the central government amid a scare over 'Omicron' - a new variant that has been found in at least 13 countries.

In an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he wrote: "Several countries have restricted flights from Omicron-affected nations. Why are we delaying?"

"In the first wave too, we had delayed the ban on flights. Most international flights land in Delhi....and the city gets affected the most. PM Sahib, please stop the flights," he further said.

The Delhi Chief Minister also shared a post from news agency ANI on a report that a 39-year-old man, who returned from South Africa, tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh.

Two people he came in contact with also contracted the virus. The samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

This is not the first time that Mr Kejriwal has raised the issue with the Prime Minister.

I have requested Hon'ble PM to immediately stop flights from those countries which are affected by new variant. Any delay could be very harmful. pic.twitter.com/UyokSGcFhU — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 28, 2021

In a letter to PM Modi, he had urged to "immediately stop flights" from the affected countries. "Any delay could be very harmful," he had said.

The Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra has also decided to request the central government to suspend flights from the 12 countries where the new variant has been found.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister is expected to speak to the Prime Minister for stricter guidelines for international travelers.