Coronavirus Outbreak: Gatherings Of Over 50 Banned In Delhi Amid Virus Scare, Weddings Excluded

Arvind Kejriwal said three hotels had been identified for people to pay and use for quarantine.

Night-clubs, gyms and spas will be shut in Delhi till March 31 over coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared today announcing a new set of bans to limit the spread of the highly contagious disease. He also urged the people of Delhi to postpone weddings and other functions.

"All religious, social, cultural gatherings with more than 50 people have been banned," said Arvind Kejriwal. The ban would not apply to weddings, said the Chief Minister, asking people to avoid them voluntarily.

He also said three hotels had been identified for people to pay and use for quarantine.

Schools, colleges and cinema halls were shut last week.

There have been seven cases of COVID-19 in Delhi. Two have been cured and one death has been reported, since the outbreak of the virus in India.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India is 110, including foreign nationals. The only other death has been reported in Karnataka.