"I Forgive Opponents For Their Remarks": Arvind Kejriwal's Top 10 Quotes

The election is over. It does not matter who you voted for. You are part of my family. I will work for everyone.

I have been accused of distributing freebies. But all good things in the world, like a mother's love and a father's blessings, are free. Delhi loves Kejriwal. I love Delhi. This love is for free.

Delhi has seen a new kind of politics: The politics of good roads, the politics of mohalla clinics and the politics of 21st century India.

I forgive all the my opponents for their remarks against me.I want to take everyone along. I will not work alone but with all of you.

I had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ceremony. Through this platform, I wish to seek his blessings for Delhi.

The people of Delhi have created history. Our model is being replicated across the country.

Politicians come and go but a city progesses and grows becasue because of its people.

This is not my win, this is the victory of every Delhi resident, of every family. In the last 5 years, our only effort has been to make people happy.

In the last five years, i worked for everyone. I have never discriminated on the basis of party.