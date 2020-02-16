"I Forgive Opponents For Their Remarks": Arvind Kejriwal's Top 10 Quotes

Arvind Kejriwal took oath as Delhi Chief minister for the third straight time today.

Arvind Kejriwal took oath at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. (AFP)

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal and his six ministers took oath today at a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, outside Delhi's iconic Red Fort, that was attended by a huge crowd. In his speech after taking oath, Mr Kejriwal dedicated his victory to the people and said, "Elections are over now. No matter who you voted for, you are part of my family.Party affiliations never stopped me from working for anyone." Mr Kejriwal added that he forgives his opponents for their remarks against him and said he wants to work with everyone for Delhi's progress.

Here are Arvind Kejriwal's top 10 quotes:

  1. The election is over. It does not matter who you voted for. You are part of my family. I will work for everyone.

  2. I have been accused of distributing freebies. But all good things in the world, like a mother's love and a father's blessings, are free. Delhi loves Kejriwal. I love Delhi. This love is for free. 

  3. Delhi has seen a new kind of politics: The politics of good roads, the politics of mohalla clinics and the politics of 21st century India. 

  4. I forgive all the my opponents for their remarks against me.I want to take everyone along. I will not work alone but with all of you. 

  5. I had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ceremony. Through this platform, I wish to seek his blessings for Delhi. 

  6. The people of Delhi have created history. Our model is being replicated across the country. 

  7. Politicians come and go but a city progesses and grows becasue because of its people. 

  8. This is not my win, this is the victory of every Delhi resident, of every family. In the last 5 years, our only effort has been to make people happy. 

  9. In the last five years, i worked for everyone. I have never discriminated on the basis of party. 

  10. Call your villages and tell them that their son has become Chief Minister and there is no need to worry.



