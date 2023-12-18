Arvind Kejriwal Meets Mamata Banerjee Ahead Of Key INDIA Bloc Meeting

The meeting held for around 45 minutes in Delhi

A day before opposition INDIA bloc meeting, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

Arvind Kejriwal did not comment on the discussions at the around 45-minute meeting at the South Avenue residence of Trinamool Congress MP and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Arvind Kejriwal is also likely to meet former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray later in the evening.

A meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is scheduled to be held in Delhi on Tuesday.

The alliance's proposed meeting on December 6 was postponed after several top leaders including Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed inability to attend.

Earlier on the day, Mamata Banerjee said the Prime Ministerial candidate of the alliance will be decided after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, emphasising that all the issues including seat sharing will be ironed out by the alliance partners to defeat the BJP.

Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to go to an undisclosed place to attend a 10-day Vipassana meditation course

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)