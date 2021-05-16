Arvind Kejriwal Launches Centre For Realtime COVID-Related Data

The realtime data will be made available to the officers through an app, Arvind Kejriwal said. (File)

The Delhi government's preparations will not slow down as there is a possibility of a third coronavirus wave, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, launching an integrated command and control centre (ICCC) to capture realtime pandemic management data.

The COVID care centres that were closed down after decline in the first wave will be reopened and strengthened further, Mr Kejriwal told reporters.

The new centre will help in decision-making by furnishing realtime data like vaccination details, availability of oxygen, beds, medicines and other requirements in both private and government hospitals, he said.

"Decisions taken by the government in thin air are never successful. However, if based on data, the decisions will be effective and more meaningful," Mr Kejriwal said.

The realtime data will be made available to the officers through an app, while the government will also consider to what extent access can also be provided to public, he said.

Asked about preparations for anticipated third wave of COVID, Mr Kejriwal said although the second wave was showing signs of decline, but efforts of Delhi government have not slowed down.

"The government has set up 1,000 ICU beds, while more oxygen beds are to follow. The COVID care centres that were closed down after the first wave will also be reopened and strengthened," he said.

Mr Kejriwal said experience of countries like the US and the UK showed that vaccination on a massive scale could check coronavirus.

The Centre and the states are trying their best and, hopefully, with availability of more vaccines, the vaccination drive will pick up pace in the country, he stated.

