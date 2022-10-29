AAP Launches 'Choose Your Chief Minister' Campaign For Gujarat Election

Aam Aadmi Party boss Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday launched a crowdsourcing campaign to select the party's Chief Ministerial candidate for Gujarat as part of its efforts to trump the BJP in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

The "Choose Your Chief Minister" campaign is the latest push by the Delhi Chief Minister who has been campaigning aggressively in the state, holding rallies and townhalls and making a host of pre-poll promises such as free electricity, better education and healthcare facilities.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly are due by the end of this year. However, the polling dares are yet to be announced.