Delhi Elections 2020: Arvind Kejriwal "invited" Home Minister Amit Shah to debate him in public.

As his 1 pm deadline to the BJP to announce a chief ministerial candidate for Delhi ended, Arvind Kejriwal "invited" Home Minister Amit Shah to debate him in public ahead of the Delhi election on Saturday.



"Debate is good, come, let us debate. Amit Shah said vote us, we will give you chief minister," the Delhi Chief Minister said.



"Delhi wants to know why they should vote for BJP," the Aam Aadmi Party chief added.