Arvind Kejriwal Throws Dare At BJP With "1 PM Tomorrow" Deadline

Delhi election 2020: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal talks to reporters in Delhi

Three days to go before the Delhi election, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has demanded that the BJP name its chief ministerial candidate with whom he was ready to debate. The BJP's Amit Shah, he said, is demanding a "blank cheque" from the people of Delhi.

"Amit Shah says that he would name the chief minister candidate once he gets Delhi's mandate. But the people of Delhi want to know now who would be their chief minister if they vote for the BJP. What if Amit Shah names someone uneducated and incompetent?" Mr Kejriwal said.