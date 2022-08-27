Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates School For Students To Prepare For Armed Forces

Shaheed Bhagat Singh armed preparatory school started in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed his deputy Manish Sisodia for being the best education minister as he inaugurated a school which would help students prepare for the armed forces. The school was inaugurated by CM in Jharoda Kalan village, Najafgarh.

"Manish Sisodia is the best education minister in the world. Today the first Shaheed Bhagat Singh armed preparatory school started in Delhi. Children who want to join the armed forces didn't have a formal place where they could be trained. They used to prepare by themselves. Now we have this. Even the poorest of the poor can come for admission," said Mr Kejriwal.

He also highlighted that around 18 thousand applications were received for admission into the school.

"The school is completely free, it's a residential school. There is a hostel for both boys and girls. It has the best facilities. The competition is tough, 18000 children applied and around 180 were selected. They're working hard and they'll be prepared for uniformed services," he added.

The state chief stressed that the school has been named after the late freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of toppling the elected government in states.

Speaking at Delhi Legislative Assembly, Mr Kejriwal said, "They toppled several governments in the country till date - Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya. There is a serial killer in the city who is committing one murder after the other. People choose a government, they topple it."

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will bring the confidence motion in the House on Monday to prove that no party MLA has defected and for that purpose, the special session of the Delhi Assembly has been extended by one day.

"It is being said that they broke away a number of MLAs. I received phone calls, people asked me if everything is alright. I would like to bring a Confidence Motion in House to show people that not even one went away, that BJP's Operation Lotus became "Operation keechad" here," said Mr Kejriwal.

On the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid at Sisodia's residence over the Delhi Excise policy, Mr Kejriwal said the central agency could not find a single penny.

"The raid continued for 14 hours but not a single penny was found. No jewellery was found, no cash was found, no documents of any land or property were found and no incriminating document was found - nothing was found. It was a false raid," stated the Delhi Chief Minister.

He alleged that the Centre would fabricate false cases against AAP leaders before the Gujarat Assembly polls.

"All anti-national forces have come together against Delhi's AAP govt, ours is the most popular government. These forces want to break us but all our MLAs are together. They will fabricate false cases against us till the Gujarat polls," said Mr Kejriwal.

"We have calculated that 277 MLAs have come to their party (BJP), now if they would have given Rs 20 crore to each MLA then they have bought MLAs worth Rs 5,500 crore. That is why, there is inflation as they are using all the money to buy MLAs at expense of the common man," he added.

His remarks came in wake of the reports of AAP MLAs being unreachable ahead of a crucial meeting at Chief Minister Kejriwal's residence.

