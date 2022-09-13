'2 Months Left, AAP Is Coming': Arvind Kejriwal's Message To Gujarat Cops

Arvind Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Gujarat

A day after high drama in Ahmedabad over AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's auto-rickshaw ride, the Delhi Chief Minister requested Gujarat Police to refuse "BJP's orders to commit wrong actions".

Mr Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supports the police personnel of the BJP-ruled state on all issues and stressed that his party will defeat the BJP in the upcoming Gujarat polls and come to power.

गुजरात पुलिस से मेरा निवेदन -



आपके ग्रेड पे और अन्य सभी मुद्दों पर मैंने आपका साथ दिया। हमारी सरकार बनने के बाद हम पक्का लागू करेंगे। हम आपके साथ हैं



बस दो महीने बचे हैं। भाजपा वाले आपको कोई ग़लत काम करने को बोलें तो मना कर दो। डरो मत



भाजपा जा रही है, आम आदमी पार्टी आ रही है — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 13, 2022

"My request to Gujarat police - I have supported you on grade pay and all other issues. We will implement after forming the government. We are with you. Just two months are left, if those in the BJP ask you to commit wrong acts, refuse. BJP is on its way out, AAP is coming," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Gujarat government last month approved a hike in the wages of police personnel in Gujarat, following protests and Mr Kejriwal's pre-poll promise for a salary revision if AAP is elected to power.

The AAP leader's message to policemen came hours after dramatic scenes on Ahmedabad's streets over his auto-rickshaw ride. Mr Kejriwal, who is on a two-day trip to Gujarat to campaign for his party, yesterday accepted an auto-rickshaw driver's invitation to dinner at his home.

He left his hotel last evening and was travelling with the auto-driver in the three-wheeer when police stopped him and cited security concerns.

Following an argument between the AAP leader and police officers, videos of which went viral, Mr Kejriwal was allowed to travel in the three-wheeler with two police vehicles as escort.