"Centre To Impose President's Rule In Days To Come": AAP's Big Claim

The Delhi government has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to impose President's rule in the the national capital. Delhi minister Atishi said they they have learnt from credible sources that a political conspiracy is underway to destabilise the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Atishi said that senior IAS officers' postings in Delhi have been stagnant for several months despite vacancies across various departments.

"Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested in a fake case and that too without any proof because there is a conspiracy to topple the elected government of Delhi. when we see a few things from the past, it shows that there has been a well-thought conspiracy going on," Atishi said in a press conference.

"No officers are being posted in Delhi, no transfer postings within Delhi, and officers have stopped attending the meetings since the elections were announced," the AAP leader added.

She also said that Mr Kejriwal's private secretary being sacked was also part of the "conspiracy".

The BJP denied all allegations and said that AAP has been "cooking up new stories daily".