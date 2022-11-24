Arvind Kejriwal Speaks On 'Revdi' And More At NDTV Townhall: Highlights

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an NDTV exclusive townhall speaks on a range of topics including Delhi's garbage management issue and Yamuna pollution.

Here are the highlights from Arvind Kejriwal's interview at a special NDTV townhall.

We have done a lot of work in the past seven years. We have fulfilled our promises, improved education, made mohalla clinics, made hospitals better.

We have done a good job in Delhi - whatever people expected of us, we have delivered. We have delivered well on education, on healthcare.

For MCD elections - we assure we will do a good job there too. We will clean Delhi and also remove the rampant corruption in the MCD.

In the last 5 years, Delhi government has given Rs 1 lakh crore to MCD. Please ask the BJP where it all went. All gone. They are so greedy.

We will regularise the minor encroachments so people can live tension-free. We may impose a small penalty depending on the encroachment.

We need the intent to do good work. That is all that is needed - neeyat (intent). Today we has reached the moon, what are mountains of garbage in front of that.

I have asked for 5 years to clean Yamuna starting 2020 - so I have time till 2025. If I can't do it, then throw me out.

We acknowledge the responsibility of stubble burning in Punjab. We will work on it. The farmers need an alternative. They need a solution. If they get one, they will stop burning stubble. The Punjab government will do something. We will do something.

Pollution is a national problem - in Bihar, in UP, elsewhere. There is pollution in many places. But the Central government does nothing about it. Nothing will come of it if all they do is play politics over pollution and point fingers. When we approach them, they shut the doors on us.

MCD employees don't get salaries for six months. They keep protesting. We will ensure they get paid on the 1st of every month. That is my guarantee.

BJP keeps accusing us of corruption - they have found nothing - not one paisa. They have attacked Manish Sisodia, tore his cushions and mattresses - found not a paisa. Over last 7 years they have filed 167 cases against AAP leaders - not one has been proved in court. 800 probe agency officers are dedicated only to find a paisa-worth of wrongdoing by AAP. They have found nothing.

Modi ji also gives free ki revdi, I also give free ki revdi. While Modi ji does it for the rich, I do it for the janta (public). He is waiving off huge loan defaulters behind closed doors, is not free ki revdi? I do it openly for the benefit of the people.

Providing good schools and hospitals are not free ki revdi ... such acts are called "punya" in Hinduism.

