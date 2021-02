Arvind Kejriwal speaking at the Meerut Kissan Mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today took a nasty swipe at the BJP over farmers issues. Speaking at Meerut's Kissan Mahapanchayat, he even called out top BJP leaders, including his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Yogi Adityanath, liars over their claims on the matter of minimum support price.